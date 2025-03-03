Pregnant and looking for a job: What are a woman’s chances of getting employed in Singapore?

Being pregnant shouldn’t be a hindrance when you’re looking for a job. In fact, it’s illegal in Singapore for companies to not hire a woman just because she’s expecting a child. However, the reality is that this type of prejudice does take place.

Sugidha Nithiananthan, director of advocacy and research at Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE), revealed that the organisation receives calls from pregnant women who have been discriminated against by current and potential employers.

“In one case, a caller shared that before an interview, the company required employees to undergo a health examination,” she said. “As the caller was pregnant and was unable to undergo certain tests (such as X-rays), she emailed the company to inform them of her pregnancy and ask for more clarification regarding the health assessment.

“However, the company did not reply. The caller felt like they ghosted her because she revealed she was pregnant.”