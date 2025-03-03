Pregnant and looking for a job: What are a woman’s chances of getting employed in Singapore?
It’s illegal for employers to discriminate against pregnant women but this still happens. CNA Women gets expert advice on what rights pregnant women have and what kind of recourse is available if they lose their jobs.
Being pregnant shouldn’t be a hindrance when you’re looking for a job. In fact, it’s illegal in Singapore for companies to not hire a woman just because she’s expecting a child. However, the reality is that this type of prejudice does take place.
Sugidha Nithiananthan, director of advocacy and research at Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE), revealed that the organisation receives calls from pregnant women who have been discriminated against by current and potential employers.
“In one case, a caller shared that before an interview, the company required employees to undergo a health examination,” she said. “As the caller was pregnant and was unable to undergo certain tests (such as X-rays), she emailed the company to inform them of her pregnancy and ask for more clarification regarding the health assessment.
“However, the company did not reply. The caller felt like they ghosted her because she revealed she was pregnant.”
Sugidha acknowledged that discrimination against pregnant workers or interviewees is notoriously difficult to prove. Even though they can contact the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) and ask for recourse, the burden of proof is on the woman.
“Employers tend to refrain from stating pregnancy as the reason for their rejection, leaving little evidence for survivors to support their claim,” Sugidha told CNA Women. “Yet the cases we see at AWARE indicate a high correlation between the survivor’s pregnancy status and negative hiring decisions.”
TOLD THAT COMPANIES DON’T WANT TO HIRE PREGNANT WOMEN
Lynn (not her real name) is currently pregnant with her third child and looking for a job. The 28-year-old contacted CNA Women to share her experience with a recruiter, who told her that she wouldn’t be able to find a job as “a lot of companies don’t want to hire pregnant women”.
“I was so taken aback by the comment and I told her that it’s really insensitive for her to say that because our government encourages us to give birth,” said Lynn, who used to work in human resources.
This wasn’t her first experience with such discrimination. When she was expecting her first child in 2021, she informed her boss she was pregnant as she was suffering from severe morning sickness.
He invited her for a chat and asked if she wanted to turn freelance instead. She chose, instead, not to continue working for the company.
She didn’t manage to get any compensation because she had been with the company for less than three months. The Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) allows a claim for mediation if you have been dismissed while pregnant – but you must have served your employer for at least three months. She was jobless for the rest of her pregnancy.
When she got pregnant again two years later, she declared it to her employer near the end of her six-month probation period. One day before her confirmation, her boss told her it would be her last day and that he’d give her gardening leave.
Lynn was able to file a claim with TADM this time and received four months’ compensation. She didn’t manage to find work for the rest of her pregnancy, despite actively searching.
HOW PREGNANT WOMEN SHOULD ANSWER UNCOMFORTABLE QUESTIONS
A TAFEP spokesperson said that most employers uphold fair hiring practices, ensuring women are treated based on merit.
This is reflected in the Ministry of Manpower’s Fair Employment Practices Report 2023, with pregnancy-related job search discrimination dropping from 23.1 per cent in 2018 to 5.3 per cent in 2023. Workplace discrimination due to pregnancy status declined from 3.7 per cent in 2021 to 1.9 per cent in 2023.
“There are laws and guidelines in place to ensure employers continue to treat women fairly,” said the spokesperson. “The new Workplace Fairness Act, which has been passed in Parliament, builds on the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices to further strengthen protections against discrimination on the basis of sex, marital status, pregnancy status and caregiving responsibilities, and will take effect in the next year or two.”
TAFEP said that jobseekers are not legally required to disclose their pregnancy but may choose to do so with their prospective employer. “Having an open conversation sets clear expectations for work deliverables and fosters trust and understanding between both parties.”
Eugenia Ng, director at recruitment consultancy Michael Page Singapore, said that even though potential employers can’t ask candidates if they are pregnant or planning to get pregnant, “unfortunately in Asia, there are still many interviewers who ask this question”.
If you are at the receiving end of such a question, Ng suggested responding politely but professionally: ‘I’m not comfortable answering personal questions about my pregnancy plans. I’m excited about the opportunity to contribute to this role and am fully committed to performing my job responsibilities. I am happy to discuss my qualifications and experience in more detail’.
“This response helps maintain professionalism and focuses the conversation back on your qualifications, while also setting a boundary regarding personal questions,” said Ng. “If such questions make you feel uncomfortable, you can politely decline but consider whether the company’s culture aligns with your values.”
There are certain scenarios, though, where interviewers are justified in asking such questions. Ng cites examples such as if the role has certain physical demands like lifting or climbing, which will impact their ability to carry out their responsibilities.
Sugidha mentioned acceptable circumstances such as if an employer needs their workers to work in harsh or hazardous conditions that are not safe for pregnant workers.
“TAFEP advises that, if an employer needs to ask a question that sounds discriminatory, the employer should first explain why they need to ask the question,” she added. “Employers and interviewees can refer to TAFEP’s list of non-discriminatory questions for reference.”
THE IMPORTANCE OF TRANSPARENCY
Ng told CNA Women that even though the choice of whether or not to disclose your pregnancy during an interview is entirely up to the individual – and you’re legally not required to do so – her personal view is that she would disclose such information.
She said it’s because it’s important to establish trust and an open relationship at the start.
“This approach frames your pregnancy as a point of transparency and emphasises your commitment to the role, while also showing you’re proactive about ensuring everything goes smoothly,” she added. “It also invites a conversation about any potential accommodations, which is helpful for both sides to know what to expect.”
The TAFEP spokesperson said that anyone who has experienced workplace discrimination can seek advice and assistance from TAFEP. Employees who are wrongfully dismissed can also file a claim with TADM.
Lynn said she hoped that companies will hire and retain pregnant employees because they are going through a lot, mentally, emotionally and physically. “Losing their rice bowl on top of this causes even more stress, while they’re building another life inside them.”
Ng recognised that finding a job while pregnant can feel like a tricky situation to navigate but it’s possible with the right mindset and approach.
“By understanding the laws and your rights – and being transparent about your needs – you will be able to find a role that supports both your professional growth and your personal life,” she said. “Your skills and experience should always be the focus and any employer who values you for what you bring to the table will respect your situation.”
CNA Women is a section on CNA Lifestyle that seeks to inform, empower and inspire the modern woman. If you have women-related news, issues and ideas to share with us, email CNAWomen [at] mediacorp.com.sg.