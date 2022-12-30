Makeup for a cause: This 26-year-old Singaporean started a cosmetics brand to help save endangered animals

Growing up, Dazale Choy was passionate about two things: Animals and makeup.

As a child, she would look forward to weekly trips to the zoo to interact with its residents. As a teen, she would create her own makeup styles, often inspired by special effects artists and YouTubers.

And in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown back in 2020, the 26-year-old former freelance video editor decided to bring these two passions together by launching Endangered Cosmetics, a makeup brand that’s also putting the spotlight on endangered wildlife species.

RED PANDAS AND SEA TURTLES

“Throughout my life, I’ve always wanted to have some part in conservation and helping animals out because I love them so much. When I was younger I was a volunteer at the Night Safari as a conservation ambassador, so it was only natural for me to start this business,” she said.

And she did so during a complicated period – the Temasek Polytechnic graduate had moved to the UK to study music marketing and after she finished, was stuck there during lockdown at the height of the pandemic. But she rose to the challenge and began working on Endangered Cosmetics from her home.