Living with endometriosis: Women speak out about pain, heavy bleeding, infertility and misdiagnosis

Mojisola Erdt’s excruciating menstrual pains began when she was 14 years old. After enduring almost 30 years of worsening symptoms, she underwent a hysterectomy in 2024 to remove her uterus.

The senior scientist, 44, had longed to conceive again after her daughter was born in 2016 but suffered multiple miscarriages over the years. The hysterectomy ended that hope.

“It was hard to accept that this is really the end. There was always this small hope that I could still get pregnant and everything would go well,” she said.

“You know how sweet it is to have a child, and you want another one but you can’t.”

Erdt has Stage 4 endometriosis, the most severe form of the condition. Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus. It can cause menstrual, pelvic and bowel pain, and in some cases, infertility.

She is not alone in this struggle. According to the World Health Organization, endometriosis affects about 190 million women and girls worldwide.

In Singapore, about 10 per cent of women of childbearing age have endometriosis and around one-third of them are unable to conceive, said Dr Kelly Loi, an obstetrics and gynaecology (O&G) specialist at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

Though prevalent, endometriosis is often overlooked, and many women endure years of agony. As a progressive condition, the delay in diagnosis can lead to more severe symptoms and challenges in family planning.

WHEN ENDOMETRIOSIS GOES UNDIAGNOSED

Erdt said the pain felt like “someone stabbing [her] and twisting the knife around”.

As her endometriosis progressed, complications arose. Her bowels and right ovary fused to her uterus due to the abnormal growth of her cells, which doctors said resembled “chewing gum”.