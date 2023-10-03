Women and pregnancy: What to know if you opt for an epidural as pain relief when giving birth

When his wife and his sister-in-law were each pregnant and about to give birth, Dr Christopher Chong advised them to consider an epidural. This would give them pain relief during labour, the obstetrician and gynaecologist from Gleneagles Hospital said.

However, both women wanted a “fully natural birth” that required no medication, so they decided not to opt for an epidural.

Dr Chong’s wife successfully had a medication-free birth, so no epidural. His sister-in-law, on the other hand, asked for an epidural an hour into her contractions to cope with the intense pain.

An epidural involves injecting anaesthetic into the space around the spinal nerves in your lower back, to alleviate the pain from birth contractions. It is administered by an anaesthetist at the initial stages of labour.

“I always share this anecdote because each woman’s birth and pain experience will be different, even if they are sisters, and no two births even from the same woman are completely the same,” said Dr Chong.

“While it is ultimately up to the mother, I recommend every woman to consider an epidural because opting for less pain is better than taking the risk of having a very painful and difficult birth.”

THE BENEFITS OF GETTING AN EPIDURAL