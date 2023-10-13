Pakistan's first Miss Universe contestant wants women to be able to participate in any field 'without being judged'

On Sep 14, 24-year-old Erica Robin was crowned the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan. Organised by Dubai-based Yugen Group, the competition was held in the Maldives and featured five contestants from the country.

Robin, who is Christian and from the city of Karachi, will now represent Pakistan at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant which will be held in El Salvador on Nov 18.

Robin has since received both backlash and praise, following her win. Her detractors hail mostly from the conservative space, including Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan from the Jamaat-e-Islami party who posted on social media platform X: "It is shameful to prepare young women for the Miss Universe pageant and to organise Miss Pakistan pageants.

"Who has authorised them to represent Pakistan? (Caretaker premier) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar should immediately clarify the position of his government and stop this ridicule and humiliation of Pakistani women in the name of beauty pageants."

On the other hand, Robin's supporters include journalist Mariana Babar who posted: "Way to go Erica, let nothing stop you."

In an interview with the BBC, Robin said: "It feels great to represent Pakistan. But I don't understand where the backlash is coming from. I think it is this idea that I would be parading in a swimsuit in a room full of men."