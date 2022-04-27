Your bank account, CPF, property and investments: What women should know about estate planning

For married women in the midst of divorce, the issue of joint assets becomes even dicier.

“She may hold an immoveable property in joint names with her spouse. In the event that she passes on before the divorce and property division arrangements are concluded, there is a possibility that her share of the property may pass on to the very person she is divorcing. This can be prevented with appropriate legal advice that is tailored to her specific personal position,” said Yee.

MIND YOUR CPF

A woman may make a CPF nomination as part of her estate planning. But once she marries, the CPF nomination that she may have made earlier or when she first started working is revoked.

Hence, Yee advised that a woman should ensure she makes a proper and valid CPF nomination after marriage. This is because the distribution of CPF money does not follow the instructions in a will, but those in the nomination instead.

Upon a woman’s death without a nomination, her CPF savings will be allocated to her family members according to the CPF Act’s rules of distribution. These rules dictate who gets a share and how much, depending on who the deceased is survived by.

A married woman’s CPF, for instance, goes entirely to her surviving spouse if she has no surviving children or parents. If she does, her spouse will get half while the other half is split evenly between the kids. If she has no kids, then the half-share will be split between her parents.

In the case of a single woman who dies without a nomination, her CPF will be shared equally by her parents, or among her siblings if both the parents are deceased. And if she has no surviving parents and no siblings, then it goes to her grandparents.

Those rules apply to everyone except Muslims, whose CPF money will be distributed according to syariah law if they die without making a nomination.