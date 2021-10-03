Eva Longoria Baston, Reese Witherspoon and Pink lash out at Texas abortion law

Hollywood actors, musicians and celebrities hit out Thursday (Sep 30) at a new law in Texas that bans nearly all abortions in the conservative US state.

Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria Baston and Pink were among those criticising the "foetal heartbeat" bill, which outlaws abortions beyond around six weeks – before many women even know they are pregnant.

"It's pretty simple. We should all be able to make decisions about our health & future," tweeted Desperate Housewives star Longoria Baston.

"But between (Texas's) extreme abortion ban & states passing a record number of abortion restrictions this year, we have to fight for everyone?s reproductive freedom."