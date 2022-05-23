From surgical table to dining table: A former nurse’s unusual journey to becoming a zi char stall owner

“Due to our lack of experience, we didn’t know that there was a hierarchy in the kitchen, and that the chef could not wash dishes. So we did not hire any washing aunties. We also didn’t know the requirements of taking over as an operator of an F&B business, which included washing the toilet,” recalled Lau.

“So after the dinner crowd died down, I would squat down to wash three to four tubs of more than 200 dishes each night. This was not only physically demanding, the water seeped into my gloves so after washing dishes, no matter how I washed my hands with Dettol, they would still stink of belacan. You just cannot get the smell off,” she added.

“My duties also included washing the toilet every day. Although it was quite gross, I was used to cleaning up poop and blood as a scrub nurse. So it felt like I was back to the good old days,” she laughed.

For the first six months of the business, Lau and her husband would also head to Jurong Fishery Port at 3am each day to buy a few fresh crabs to test a crab bee hoon dish with their customers. “The stall owners would laugh at us. They would say, ‘Why are you buying only three crabs if you run a zi char stall’,” she said.

However, Lau’s banking background had taught her to be prudent with cash flow and take calculated risks. And her nursing experience had taught her not be afraid to work hard, and to always anticipate what she needed.

These eventually helped the business pull through. While the Kay Lee Roast Meat franchise suffered losses and closed down after about a year, JB101 FIREWOKZ took off, and crab bee hoon became one of their signature dishes.