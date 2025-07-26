'Connecting me to roots I nearly lost': Batik helped this grieving artist honour her late grandmother

As a child, Fathiah A’bdussamad learnt how to care for the many pieces of batik her mother and paternal grandmother received from friends and relatives.

Originating from Indonesia, batik is an art form that uses wax to create intricate patterns on fabric through repeated waxing and dyeing. The term refers to both the art technique and the textile carrying the pattern.

In her family’s batik collection, each piece had beautiful motifs and colours, and her mother and grandmother taught her how to fold the cloth into a skirt. She could wrap it around her so securely that it would not unravel while she slept.

Batik was so much a part of her everyday life that Fathiah, the second child out of three, paid little heed to it. She recalled visiting a batik exhibition in Singapore as a teenager and feeling underwhelmed.