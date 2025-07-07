The female founders of these boutique travel companies are changing how Singapore women explore the world

From self-discovery retreats in nature to off-the-grid hikes, boutique stays to botanical art journeys, a new wave of women is redefining the female travel experience – centring it on purpose, impact, and real connection.

We hear from the women leading this movement and explore the transformative experiences they offer.

SHAN CHINA TOURS: BOUTIQUE JOURNEYS INTO CHINA’S WILD BEAUTY

Lianne Ngoi’s fascination with Chinese culture dates back to childhood, where she consumed palace dramas, Chinese classics and music. At 12, a trip to Beijing and the Forbidden City left her spellbound, and even as she built a successful career in banking, logistics (as part of Ninja Van’s founding team), and crypto, China remained a constant pull.

In 2017, while hiking in Sichuan, she summited Mt Aotaina, her first 5,000-metre mountain. “Back then, people didn’t think of China as a hiking destination,” she said. “But it’s as wild and beautiful as Nepal or Patagonia.”

She was also captivated by Mount Siguniang (Four Sisters Mountain), where she hiked and ice-climbed against a backdrop of over 50 snow-capped peaks and alpine lakes.