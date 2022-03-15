This 25-year-old marine engineer spends months at sea and is the only woman on board

A woman working in a male-dominated industry might not be all that uncommon now. But what if you’re the lone female among a sea of men, would you still do it?

Fadhiilah Abdul Wahab is used to being the only woman on board the ship she works and lives in – the 25-year-old is an engineer with international energy company Shell.

Over her four-year career, she has been on seven different vessels sailing all over the world, from Africa to Australia, Canada to China, and Japan to Spain, spending four months on board each time. Her most recent tour, where she was at sea for six months, was her longest.

It was a Republic of Singapore Navy brochure she received just as she was finishing her O Levels that piqued her interest in a maritime career. She subsequently learnt that marine engineering might stand her in good stead for a naval career.

She found out that both Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic offered the diploma but what sealed the deal was when a friend mentioned that the latter involved a sailing experience at the end of the three-year course.

“I was even more interested because that was so unique,” she said, adding that the programme included hands-on components that she was drawn to. And with the requisite mathematics and science being her strongest subjects in school, it was a no-brainer.