Vulva health 101: Why women should take care of this most intimate feminine area

A friend sent a video from late-night television show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, to our WhatsApp group chat the other day.

It was titled “What Do You Know About The Female Body?” and had the production team hitting the streets to find out how much men knew about the female anatomy, in particular, the female reproductive system.

Naturally, my girlfriends and I laughed when we saw the video because the men interviewed had no clue where or what things were. But at the back of my mind, I wondered how much we, as women, even know about our own anatomy, especially the goings-on down south.

How many of us know the difference between the vagina and the vulva, for instance? Or if it’s an area of the body we should give extra care to (or none at all)? And really, what should we be doing?

VULVA VS VAGINA: DO YOU KNOW WHAT’S WHAT?

Contrary to what many think, the vagina is not the vulva – the vagina is part of the vulva.

“The vulva is the outer part of the female genitals that includes the opening of the vagina, labia majora (outer lips), the labia minora (inner lips) and the clitoris,” said Dr Coni Liu, a consultant dermatologist at Dermatology and Surgery Clinic.