Singapore’s first mixed gender futsal tournament kicks off Oct 26, with rules set to 'protect female players'

“We were already thinking about doing a mixed gender concept in 2011 when we first started organising the women’s five-a-side league, but the plan was placed on the backburner.

“We’re revisiting this plan now as part of efforts to expand our offerings, but also, I’d noticed how, after a recent tournament, there were already mixed teams playing casually with each other.

“This is a good opportunity to get them to play together in an organised setting,” he added.

“We also hope that this league gives players a chance to play in an environment that is less tense. The emphasis is on playing football and enjoying themselves, alongside members of the opposite sex who are either related to them, or are their partners and friends,” he said.

It was a challenge, Rasvinder said, putting together teams for a league “that is so niche and doesn’t offer cash prizes”.

Additionally, all players were initially expected to wear non-studded shoes to ensure their own safety – something not everyone was keen on.

“Due to the fast (pace of play) in a smaller pitch, there is a higher risk of injuring someone (when a player wears studded shoes). They are used to playing with studded footwear, even on these pitches,” Rasvinder said.

When teams started expressing interest, the company agreed to allow studded footwear for this season, but hopes players will consider transitioning towards the latter option in future, he added.