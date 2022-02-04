Trust, listen, don’t play the blame game: Fluff Bakery founders’ recipe for a healthy marriage and thriving business

YOU STARTED FLUFF BAKERY IN 2012 WHEN YOU WERE STILL DATING. TELL US ABOUT THAT.

Syaira: It started in June that year with me just selling cupcakes out of my mum’s kitchen to raise money for our wedding expenses. Ashraf was a private tutor and I was working in public relations. There were no other halal bakeries at the time that offered cupcakes with fillings and when we started, none whatsoever with local flavours. The demand started to get crazy and it made more sense for me to focus on it full-time.

Ashraf: I would pick Syaira up from work, we’d have a quick dinner out and head back to her mum’s kitchen where she would bake the cupcakes. I would help where I could although I would say my skills in the kitchen were quite limited. The hours were punishing and we would frequently finish up around 2am.

We opened an Instagram account to promote the bakes and as customers posted good reviews of the cupcakes and tagged us, our following grew quickly and so did the volume of orders. We were baking 60 cupcakes a day and at one point we were fully booked for three months. It was then that we found a cafe called Penny University to supply the cupcakes to and as demand continued to pick up, we decided to quit our jobs and focus solely on the business.

At that time, we were selling 300 cupcakes a day at the cafe and it would sell out in two to three hours. We ran the numbers and decided that it made sense to open up our own retail store, hire more staff and ramp up production. (The couple opened their first physical store in 2013.)

At our peak, which was in 2015, we were selling 1,800 cupcakes a day. Our revenue that year was S$1.6 million and we were only selling cupcakes at the time.