How a chance encounter at the airport led two mums to start a beauty brand, a lifestyle store and restaurants

It’s not often you start a friendship with someone you meet at the airport, much less go into business together. But for Anna Melman and Liron Shalev, that chance meeting was a collision of minds and opened the door to a partnership to being entrepreneurs here in Singapore.

Melman, 31, a certified fitness trainer and beauty consultant began her career as a sales rep in New Zealand, then moved to Johannesburg in South Africa, opening beauty skincare stores. She then relocated to Singapore in 2014. She has two children, a three-and-a-half-year-old daughter and an 18-month-old son.

Shalev, 34, was working in several corporate management and operational roles for 10 years across the US, the UK, Germany and in Israel and New Zealand before moving to Singapore in 2019. She has two young daughters.

The two women recently launched Minene, a children’s multi-category brand that was founded in Israel by young mothers. It carries a wide range of baby to children’s clothing, bath and feeding items, room and bedding linen, accessories like diaper bags, stroller liners and even toys.