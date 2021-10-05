This diamond-studded skeleton watch is next-level wrist candy for women

If you’re on the lookout to upgrade your trusty go-to statement watch, here is a luxury timepiece worth looking at. First, the eye-catching design, with its rose motif complemented with sparkling diamonds. Next, its intricately crafted skeleton dial – the work of an assembly of skilled artisans.

The result is the elegant Franck Muller Vanguard Rose Skeleton watch.

You may know of the award-winning brand as an acclaimed independent watch company. It is also known for its highly exclusive technical complications, many of which are innovated in-house at its headquarters in Genthod, Geneva – which watch lovers endearingly call Watchland.

The latest addition to the Swiss luxury watch marque’s lineup, the Vanguard Rose Skeleton, which costs from S$60,700, once again showcases the brand’s dedication to breaking the boundaries of high watchmaking in every aspect of its design.

Here are five things to know about the Vanguard Rose Skeleton – and why it’s such a dream watch to own.

THE ROSE SKELETON IS INTEGRAL TO THE MECHANISM

The lovely skeleton of roses and leaves that appear to float on the front and back of the dial are a visual feast, giving you every opportunity to admire the technical movements under the surface.