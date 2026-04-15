This 33-year-old urban farmer wants you to grow your own food from your HDB window

It was a drizzly morning, and Joy Chee was feeding me leaves straight from her little rooftop garden in Sin Ming – freshly plucked, unwashed and still glistening with raindrops.

These were plants I had never seen in the supermarket produce section. According to the 33-year-old, they grow so well in Singapore that some of them literally line our roadsides without us even knowing it.

“This is wild pepper. You have probably seen it growing under the highway,” she said.

“In Singapore, they are usually grown as ornamental plants. Many Singaporeans don’t realise this is a key ingredient in a traditional Thai dish called miang kham (toasted coconut, peanut, lime and chilli wrapped in these leaves). In Vietnamese cuisine, it is used to wrap and grill beef.”

Chee points out another roadside plant she grows – Chinese violet, which tastes a little like mushrooms and can be stir-fried.

There’s also Brazilian spinach, used in stir-fries and soups. And sayur manis, which some traditional hawkers used in ban mian and mee hoon kway but has now mostly been replaced by Chinese spinach.