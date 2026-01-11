After my friend’s breakup, his ex and I stopped being friends – and it hurt more than I expected

Years ago, when my friend told me he had called off his engagement, I felt relieved. For months, I had suspected that the relationship wasn’t right for him.

The thing is, I was also disappointed. Despite my hunch, I had wanted, quite badly, to be wrong. While the couple may not always have been kind to each other, they were, as individuals, wonderful people.

Over the course of their relationship, I got close to my friend’s fiancee. Close enough that we created memories and shared experiences of our own, independent of the person who introduced us in the first place.

So while I understood the breakup, I couldn’t help but think: What was going to happen to my friendship with her now that they were no longer together?

I kept all these feelings to myself as I listened to my friend unpack his heartbreak.

I also reached out to his ex. However, her response was lukewarm.

A few weeks after their breakup, I found out she had blocked me on nearly all social media platforms.

The realisation stung. Even though I was not the one going through the pain of separation, I was still experiencing a sense of loss.

Dr Kimberly Chew, principal clinical psychologist at AO Psychology, explained that when a relationship ends, the loss is not only felt by the couple involved.

The breakup is the primary loss. Then, there is secondary loss, or “breakup by association”, felt by the people around them.

“When someone close to us goes through a breakup, we may end up losing someone who was emotionally significant to us, even if we were not the primary partner,” Dr Chew said. “This can mean losing a friend or an in-law simply because the relationship that linked you no longer exists.”

Not everyone experiences this kind of loss in the same way, Dr Chew added.

“People who feel it more deeply are often those who place strong value on relationships and continuity. They tend to form close bonds, care deeply about shared histories, and feel the impact when those connections are disrupted.

“Others may be less affected, not because they care less, but because they experience relationships in more separate or compartmentalised ways.”

THE COMPLICATED FEELINGS AFTER A SECONDARY LOSS

Back when my friend broke the news that he had called off his engagement, I tried not to make it about me. But dismissing my emotions meant that they hit even harder when I finally acknowledged them.