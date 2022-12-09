Do you believe e-sports causes addiction? This 28-year-old gamer is on a mission to change your mind

It has been a big year for Singapore gamers, with popular multiplayer online battle arena video game Dota 2 holding its tournament in Singapore for the first time in November.

This 11th annual edition of The International, known as TI11 among fans, is one of the biggest e-sports (electronic sports) tournaments in the world. It came with an eye-watering prize pool of close to US$19 million (S$26 million). In comparison, world-class golf events such as the Masters has a prize pool of US$15 million.

E-sports and gaming may have grown in recent years, particularly during the pandemic, but public opinion of it remains largely negative. Six in 10 people in Singapore believe that e-sports causes addiction, and one in two believe it is detrimental to physical health, according to a 2019 study.

Marjorie Poon is on a mission to change those perceptions. In a niche industry of professional gamers, mostly men, the 28-year-old female casual gamer took the leap to co-found a professional gaming and e-sports talent management company, Emerge Esports. Today, she manages more than 100 professional gaming teams and content creators.

Poon has an ambitious goal: “To keep putting stories out there that turn this negative perception around and break barriers for those in the industry,” she said.