The fear of being next: How Gen Z women with breast cancer in the family confront their risk

As a Gen Z woman, I didn’t know much about breast cancer until it hit home. In May, I lost my aunt to the disease. It was my first encounter with breast cancer. Suddenly, the disease wasn’t a distant threat – it was here, in my own family.

Since then, a quiet fear has taken root: Will I also get breast cancer when I grow older?

I began noticing that I’m not the only one feeling afraid. It lingers in the background for the other young women in my family too.

While not all breast cancer is hereditary, the emotional toll makes it feel like it is. Behind every diagnosis, is another woman in the family quietly grappling with fear, grief and uncertainty.

To understand the impact of this, I spoke with medical experts and young women who have grown up under the shadow of breast cancer.

Dr Mok Chi Wei, senior consultant at the department of breast surgery at Changi General Hospital, said: “Many young women, often daughters of my patients, ask: ‘Will this be me too?’ ‘Should I get tested?, ‘How can I prevent this?’

"Even if they do not fully understand the diagnosis, [they] may pick up on the stress, fear and disruption it brings to the family. As they grow, some develop anxiety, avoidance behaviours or a deep fear of their own future.”

Dr Mok added that about 5-10 per cent of breast cancers are due to inherited genetic mutations like BRCA1 or BRCA2. “The majority are influenced by lifestyle, hormonal and environmental factors, including age, obesity, alcohol use, hormone exposure and reproductive history,” he said.