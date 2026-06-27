I thought my daughter was learning spelling for school – but she was also learning gender stereotypes

Weeks into starting formal education last year, my youngest daughter brought home her Primary 1 spelling booklet, its corners still perfectly crisp and the pages pristine.

She proudly showed me the cover, on which she had haphazardly written her name and class. She was excited to challenge herself, first on a weekly list of words, then a combination of words and sentences as the year progressed.

Curious about what she and her classmates would be tested on, I flipped through the booklet. For each word, there was an accompanying “sample” sentence illustrating how to use the word. How helpful, I thought, no more learning words in a vacuum.

But as I scanned the pages, I thought perhaps it would have been better to omit the sample sentences entirely – there were numerous instances of gender stereotyping throughout the year-long list.

In the world of this spelling booklet, women and men were expected to behave in certain ways – a woman's place was in the home while the man did everything else.

“Father reads the newspaper” while “Mother bakes a cake”. In one of the weeks, “Grandmother sews a dress for me”; she also takes out butter from the fridge to soften.

Grandfathers, on the other hand, tell stories. Mothers, too, add salt to soup while fathers come home late from work each day.

And then there was the sentence that particularly rankled: “Mother screams when she sees a lizard.”