1 in 5 pregnant women in Singapore has gestational diabetes: How to manage it for a healthy pregnancy

Pregnancy is usually an exciting period in a woman’s life, but for 34-year-old Debby (not her real name), it was also very stressful because of gestational diabetes, or diabetes during pregnancy.

The mother-of-two, who gave birth in August 2020 and April 2023 respectively at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), was diagnosed with gestational diabetes for both pregnancies. However, her condition was more severe in her second pregnancy.

She was diagnosed when she was just over two months pregnant and put on a strict diet to manage her blood glucose.

“Even a slice of wholemeal bread would cause my blood sugar to spike. I controlled my diet very strictly and mostly ate vegetables and protein during the day but I was constantly hungry.

“Sometimes, I would wake up around midnight feeling dizzy. At that point, I wouldn’t be able to control my appetite and would sometimes eat unhealthy meals such as bread with sugar or instant noodles,” she confessed.