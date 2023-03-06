Women and pregnancy: How diet and nutrition play a role when you’re trying for a baby

Important news for couples trying to conceive (TTC): The state of your and your husband’s nutritional health in the months prior to getting pregnant can affect the quality of your egg and his sperm.

Said clinical dietitian Associate Professor Claire Pettitt, from the Singapore Institute of Technology Health and Sciences Cluster: “It takes around two months for sperm to develop and mature. For a woman’s egg to mature prior to ovulation, it takes about three months.”

The knock-on effect of good nutrition: Sperm and egg quality have an impact on conception.