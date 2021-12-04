Korean actress Gianna Jun on acting goals and ageing well

Jun, 40, has fronted over dozens of beauty and fashion campaigns for brands including Alexander McQueen and Gucci.

Jun, best known for her hit 2001 film My Sassy Girl and the 2014 drama My Love from The Star, spoke about Jirisan, whether she'll join a social media platform like TikTok and being one of the few female Korean actors in their 40s capable of leading a female-led show.

Remarks have been edited for clarity and brevity.

What was the most challenging scene to film?

According to the script, there (is a scene) with rain, then fire. I thought, “What’s the next natural disaster?” When I received a script every day, I thought, “What comes after the fire? Snow?!” I was scared whenever I received a script. We (also) filmed a fire scene inside the set for several days. My eyes were burning, and black water came out of my nose whenever I showered at night.

I read a Korean article which said despite a relatively low rating for Jirisan, you represent a handful of female actors in their 40s who are able to lead a genre series.

Really? (laughs) I’ve only seen negative press coverage these days.

Do you think there is more room for female creators and actors in the Korean cinema compared to the past?

Two decades ago, not really. But now, there are many series with female-led characters.

Do you feel much pressure when choosing your next project?

Not really. Not every film I star in will be a success. But I have never chosen a project, thinking it’d tank. So I pick the next movie and move forward. In line with that, I had My Sassy Girl in my 20s, Cheon Song-yi in my 30s, and Seo Yi-Gang in my 40s. I am just performing roles that fit my age so there is no big pressure on that.

Have you thought about being active on social media platforms like Tiktok or Instagram?

I enjoy them, but don’t think I’m specialised in that field, so it would be difficult for me to give it a try. But I try to stay informed.