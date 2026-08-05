Are words like 'supermum' and 'girl boss' doing women more harm than good?

We use superlative language all the time. A bowl of noodles is extremely delicious. A massage, mind-blowing. A holiday, a once-in-a-lifetime experience – even if it’s just a regular holiday.

We use hyperbole when describing women too. Superwoman, supermum, girl boss, powerhouse, goddess, queen – it seems women are constantly "killing it" and exhibiting "main character energy".

It’s not uncommon to say “slay, queen” to a friend who got promoted at work or “you’re in your hot girl era” when she prioritises living for herself.

Dr Natalie Games, senior clinical psychologist at Alliance Counselling, said many of these terms began as expressions of encouragement and empowerment.

The problem is that they’ve become overused and that could be bad for women. Dr Games said it’s not the words themselves but what happens when they become identities women feel they must live up to.

“Labels like these can unintentionally reinforce perfectionism and conditional self-worth, where our value becomes tied to constantly performing, achieving or appearing resilient,” she explained.

“Research suggests that when people believe they must always be exceptional, they become more vulnerable to burnout, anxiety, shame and self-criticism,” she added.