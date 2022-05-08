‘I gave birth within 30 minutes in hospital – and both my husband and doctor missed the delivery’

The evening started innocuously enough. I had a dinner date with friends, all of whom had walked this pregnancy journey with me, from those first stirrings of nausea that prompted them to insist I take a DIY pregnancy test That. Very. Minute., to every change in my baby bump over the last nine months, to where we were today – two days to my estimated date of delivery (EDD).

As I got into my friend Olivia’s car, she told me: “Don’t worry, I have newspaper and towels in the boot in case you have to give birth in the car.”

She was not joking. Hers was the designated “birthing” car, should it come down to that. My friends had been making emergency plans for weeks, just in case I went into labour when I was with them. They were having a lot of fun.

When we arrived at the restaurant at Marina Bay Sands, our friend Seok, whose birthday we were celebrating, informed us that she had already worked out an emergency exit plan with the staff, who had all been made aware that a near-EDD woman would be having dinner tonight.

She showed me a food trolley (yes, really) that I could sit on, in lieu of a wheelchair, should I not be able to walk to the car. I refused. These plans were getting more ridiculous by the minute. Now, it was a food trolley.

She wasn't fazed when I rolled my eyes at her. Turning to the two drivers in the group, she led the way to a lift inside the restaurant that led to the carpark. They refused too. How would they find their cars coming out of a different lift?