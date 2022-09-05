Glaucoma in women: What to know about the silent eye condition that can lead to blindness

Did you know that glaucoma, an eye condition affecting the optic nerve, is the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide?

The optic nerve conveys messages from the eye to the brain and enables you to see. In glaucoma, increased pressure in the eye damages the optic nerve, which can eventually lead to permanent vision loss, said Dr Anoop Thomas, Principal Staff Physician at the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

In Singapore, about 3 per cent of the population above 40 years suffers from glaucoma. What’s more, the eye disease is seen more commonly in women, said Dr Thomas. That’s because the prevalence of glaucoma increases with age – and women have an increased life expectancy.