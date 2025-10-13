Growing old alone in Singapore: Why these single women say it’s far from sad or lonely

As retirement approaches and the reality of ageing sets in, many single women wonder what growing old without a partner may look like. Beyond the joy of living life on their own terms, single women face real questions about companionship, financial security, healthcare and who will be there in their later years.

According to the Singapore Department of Statistics, as of 2024, 19.6 per cent of Singapore women (both citizens and permanent residents) aged 35 to 39, 14.7 per cent of those aged 40 to 44, and 14.6 per cent of those aged 45 to 49, are unmarried.

For some, staying single is a conscious decision; for others, it’s that the right partner never showed up.

CNA Women spoke to five women who found themselves single at different stages of life, who are charting their own paths towards ageing well.

From health and financial planning to retirement and building social support networks, they share how they are preparing to navigate their later years with independence and purpose.

"BEING SINGLE AT MY AGE IS FAR FROM LONESOME"

ANNIE TAN, 67, PART-TIME ADMINISTRATOR

For the past 40 years, I’ve been more focused on building my career and taking care of my family. Though I have dated and been in relationships, I did not meet one who’s right enough to be married to.