Gwyneth Paltrow tackles bedroom taboos in new Netflix series Sex, Love & goop

Gwyneth Paltrow admits she has insecurities about her physical appearance in an episode of her new Netflix series Sex, Love & Goop, but she's working on that. The Oscar-winner and entrepreneur behind the goop beauty and wellness brand opens up in the six-episode series, aimed at improving the relationships and sex lives of six courageous couples.

When some women on the show cited body image as an obstacle to sex, Paltrow shared her experience. She explained that after growing up in the public eye since she was 22, she was always trying to fit some ideal.

"I don't think I've ever met a woman that feels completely great about her body, and that's a real shame," Paltrow said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. "That means that we're holding ourselves to some other standard that's been prescribed to us and it's very external as opposed to internal. At this point in my life, I'm definitely not a perfect person, but I'm always on a journey toward self-improvement. I really like myself. I know my faults. I don't think I have blind spots anymore, and I'm trying to sort of cultivate that same feeling about my body."

Paltrow, 49, also points out that she wanted to "show up for vulnerability" since she was asking the couples to do the same. The six pairs include people of varying ages, races, and sexual orientations working with experts to learn new ways to see each other and increase intimacy, while using methods and tools to enhance their relationships through more pleasurable sex.

One of goop's missions is to encourage curiosity and "eliminate the shame around female sexuality" through its content and products. Paltrow says there's no better way to achieve that than by talking about sex and giving people permission to ask for what they want in the bedroom.

"Female pleasure is still considered a taboo and I think that if you look back throughout history and you understand how controlling women's pleasure or lack thereof or, you know... separating pleasure from morality, it's a way to make women not feel fully themselves," she said.

The show's experts – a Sexological Bodyworker, a Tantra and Sacred Intimacy coach, and an Erotic Wellness coach – help couple through deep discussions and physical exercises.

Many couples volunteered to be on the show in hopes of working through disagreements or attitudes toward sex, which ranged from differing levels of desire to complaints of losing the physical spark in a relationship.

Michaela Boehm, an intimacy expert on the series who has worked with Paltrow personally, says she is excited about Sex, Love & Goop because it will make her advice more accessible to people who might otherwise be reluctant about sex therapy.

"You are doing it in the privacy of your bedroom or your living room, where you are watching. There's no stigma attached, and you are not having to expose yourself. You get to inch into the water, so to speak, one little toe at a time," Boehm said.

"People, because we don't talk about these things, they think they are broken or the only one experiencing this," Boehm said. "So seeing it and being presented with it as something that happens, that in itself takes so much pressure off and that opens a door and creates a belief that then can lead to a deeper relationship."