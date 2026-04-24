Mediacorp Oli 968 DJ Haleema Asman on being a new mum: ‘No one really prepares you for how deeply you feel’

When the call came for a photo shoot two months after giving birth to her firstborn son, Haleema Asman hesitated. After eight years on Mediacorp Oli 968, being on camera was routine, but now she didn’t recognise herself.

“There was a lot of water retention,” the 32-year-old said. “I just looked so different.”

Her husband encouraged her: “Your body just birthed a human. Why not show that empowerment instead of trying to look like you did before?”

She sat with it for another day or two. Then she picked up the phone and said yes.

“It was okay even if I didn’t go back to my pre-baby size, even if I didn’t look like ‘myself’,” she said. “That felt very empowering.”