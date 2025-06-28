To the rescue: These women save and rehome hamsters that have been abused, dumped or neglected by their owners
The volunteers from Hamster Society Singapore rescue, foster, and rehome hamsters that have been abandoned, neglected, and in need of medical care. CNA Women finds out how the group is advocating for more responsible hamster ownership.
They are small, furry and cute, but like any other pet, hamsters need a lot of love and care. And sadly, they are often neglected or abandoned by owners who don’t understand them.
The volunteers of Hamster Society Singapore (HSS) know this too well.
The non-profit society is led by a core team of five women: President Cheryl (who declined to give her full name and photo for this story), 32, vice-president Gladys Lam, 30, and board members Chen Soong Fee, 37, Kwa Li Ying, 29 and Sim Jia Yi, 27.
The team, said Sim, comes from diverse professional backgrounds, from design to healthcare. Lam, for example, is a professional race car driver. “This diversity strengthens our ability to approach animal welfare from multiple perspectives,” she added.
All are passionate about hamsters and are involved in fostering.
A VOICE FOR HAMSTERS
Chen told CNA Women that, “despite being one of the most common pets, hamsters are often misunderstood and overlooked in the broader animal welfare landscape”.
HSS started in 2019, and currently has 35 volunteers, including the core team. It was founded as there was no dedicated rescue group for hamsters, and due to the glaring lack of education and proper standards for hamster husbandry in Singapore.
“Many people underestimate the level of care hamsters require, often leading to their poor welfare,” said Kwa. “Through outreach and accessible resources, we aim to raise awareness about proper hamster husbandry and advocate for more informed, responsible pet ownership.”
A common misconception is that hamsters make good starter pets for children. The truth is hamsters are fragile, nocturnal, easily stressed, and not ideal for young children who may mishandle them.
While small, hamsters are very active and need large enclosures. Most cages people buy from pet shops are too small, leading to stress or behavioural issues in hamsters.
Then there are owners who think that hamsters don’t require veterinary care, assuming that the rodents are too small to treat and not worth the cost.
In reality, vet care for hamsters can be just as expensive as treating cats or dogs. A consultation can cost hundreds of dollars and go into the thousands for hamsters with chronic illnesses. Surgeries such as tumour removals or spaying can cost about S$2,000.
HSS noted that owners are often unprepared for these expenses, leading to delayed treatment or them surrendering their pet to HSS.
EDUCATION ON HAMSTER CARE AND COMMUNITY OUTREACH
“As a volunteer-run non-profit, we rescue, foster, and rehome hamsters that are abandoned, neglected, or in need of medical care. Equally important is our mission to educate,” said Lam.
On the HSS website are hamster care articles including information such as creating the ideal cage for these pets and recipes to make them delicious snacks. The team also has visited schools to give talks on proper care for hamsters.
The team said many adopters and members of the public have found the articles useful in helping them better understand proper hamster care, especially as pet shops and online sources may provide outdated or inaccurate information.
For example, the hamster’s cage needs to be cleaned every one to two days, and while they may initially look docile and cute, hamsters can suddenly fight, leading to severe injuries.
Another misconception is that hamsters stop growing their teeth in adulthood. The reality is, without proper items to chew on, their teeth can become overgrown, leading to dental issues and difficulty eating.
“We’re extremely happy that our resources have helped raise the standard of care in Singapore, and we’ve seen more adopters coming in already equipped with suitable enclosures and proper knowledge – something that wasn’t common just a few years ago,” said Cheryl.
CASES OF NEGLECT AND ABANDONMENT STILL HIGH
But more needs to be done. HSS said cases of neglect and abandonment remain common. In 2024, the society rescued 74 hamsters, including cases of abandonment, surrenders, and referrals from the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).
“Unfortunately, we continue to receive a high number of surrender requests (85 surrender applications for 128 hamsters in 2024) citing reasons that reflect a deeper issue of underestimation and misunderstanding of the responsibilities involved in pet ownership,” said Sim.
Reasons for owners surrendering their hamsters include relocating overseas, allergies, a lack of time, school or work commitments, and even cases of owners surrendering sick or aggressive hamsters they feel unequipped to care for.
Sim noted that in some instances, hamsters are surrendered because the families’ domestic helpers are returning home, or because the pet is “no longer manageable” or “not tame”.
“While some are genuinely unavoidable situations, many stem from impulse purchases or misconceptions that hamsters are easy, low-maintenance pets ideal for young children,” she added.
Most of the rescue cases by HSS begin with tip-offs on Facebook Messenger or their website from concerned members of the public, and some are referred by the AVS. Recent cases of abuse include two hamsters abandoned in a stairwell, another hamster was found in a plastic bag, while a third was dumped in a park.
The rescued hamsters are often found in poor health, such as bacterial infections, paralysis, broken legs, and even cancer.
As with other cases of pet abandonment, HSS sees noticeable spikes during the year-end school holidays and festive season, particularly from December to January.
Some realise only after the holidays that they aren’t able to commit to the pet gifted or bought impulsively during the festive period.
In addition, illegal backyard breeders and pet shops failing to educate buyers on proper care, also lead to increased cases of hamster neglect.
“The reality is that caring for these animals isn’t just emotionally intensive – it’s financially demanding. Many of these medical cases cost us hundreds to thousands of dollars in vet care, medication, and long-term housing. And yet, we continue to take them in, because every life matters,” said Sim. Despite their size, these hamsters feel pain and fear just like any other animal.
Sim added: “Our hope is that by sharing these stories, more people will come to understand the weight of pet ownership and the responsibility it entails.”
GIVING RESCUED HAMSTERS A FOREVER HOME
Sim, together with about 22 HSS fosterers, nurse the rescued hamsters back to health, before they are put up for adoption. Hamsters with known pre-existing medical conditions will always be declared.
HSS has strict guidelines – such as a cage that is at least 90 cm by 90 cm by 50 cm and with a lid, a wheel that is at least 27 cm in diameter, and unscented bedding – to create the right environment for the hamsters before allowing anyone to adopt them. Adopters must also be committed to responsible pet care, which includes bringing the hamsters for medical treatments when necessary.
Each month, about four to six hamsters find a loving forever home.
The society cautions people from rushing to adopt a hamster if they’re not ready. Instead, they can help by donating to HSS to fund veterinary care, rescue operations, and daily supplies.
A big part of preventing neglect starts with awareness. Many hamsters suffer in silence due to a lack of understanding, such as how hamsters prefer to be housed individually rather than as a pair, and that not every hamster enjoys being handled.
“By learning and sharing correct hamster care information, you help dismantle harmful myths and promote responsible pet ownership,” said Sim.
HSS recommends calling out poor husbandry when you see it, direct interested buyers to proper resources, such as its website, which includes a list of recommended vets that have knowledge caring for exotic pets, and share its articles and rescue stories.
“Advocacy doesn’t always mean doing big things. It can start with one conversation that changes a pet’s life,” said Sim. “Together, these actions – no matter how small – create real, lasting impact for hamster welfare in Singapore.”
