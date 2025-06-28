To the rescue: These women save and rehome hamsters that have been abused, dumped or neglected by their owners

They are small, furry and cute, but like any other pet, hamsters need a lot of love and care. And sadly, they are often neglected or abandoned by owners who don’t understand them.

The volunteers of Hamster Society Singapore (HSS) know this too well.

The non-profit society is led by a core team of five women: President Cheryl (who declined to give her full name and photo for this story), 32, vice-president Gladys Lam, 30, and board members Chen Soong Fee, 37, Kwa Li Ying, 29 and Sim Jia Yi, 27.

The team, said Sim, comes from diverse professional backgrounds, from design to healthcare. Lam, for example, is a professional race car driver. “This diversity strengthens our ability to approach animal welfare from multiple perspectives,” she added.

All are passionate about hamsters and are involved in fostering.

A VOICE FOR HAMSTERS

Chen told CNA Women that, “despite being one of the most common pets, hamsters are often misunderstood and overlooked in the broader animal welfare landscape”.

HSS started in 2019, and currently has 35 volunteers, including the core team. It was founded as there was no dedicated rescue group for hamsters, and due to the glaring lack of education and proper standards for hamster husbandry in Singapore.

“Many people underestimate the level of care hamsters require, often leading to their poor welfare,” said Kwa. “Through outreach and accessible resources, we aim to raise awareness about proper hamster husbandry and advocate for more informed, responsible pet ownership.”