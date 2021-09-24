Why Singapore women should set aside money for health insurance – and how to do it smartly

Since turning 40, I've found myself thinking a lot more about my health and mortality. When I go for my annual health screening, I’m reminded that I’m of the age when I should start including certain screenings like mammograms as I’m now at higher risk of breast cancer.

It is also at this age that I see more elderly loved ones and relatives pass away or be diagnosed with major ailments. The uncertainties in life feel even more pronounced over the past year as I’m inundated almost daily by news of COVID-19.

Amid these sobering thoughts, I count myself lucky that I have not had any major health scares and have the peace of mind that should I be struck by any misfortune health-wise, my husband would not be financially burdened with caring for me or our children.

I bought my first health insurance policy once I started working – and made sure to review my policies with major life changes, like when my first child came along.

However, this is not the case for everyone.

Even as more women in Singapore are placing a priority on growing their savings, more than one in four women are still not sufficiently protecting their savings with insurance, in the event of a critical illness. This is according to a 2017 survey conducted by United Overseas Bank (UOB) and Prudential Singapore of more than 800 women in Singapore.

Regardless of the life stage we are in, it is important to ensure we have the right insurance in place to see us through health crises and higher healthcare-related expenses as we age.

CNA Women asked industry experts for useful tips on how women can use health insurance to safeguard their health and well-being.

KNOW WHAT IS AVAILABLE