Why an annual health screening is important for women – and which checks must you do

As women, we’re often the primary caregivers in the family, whether married or single, with or without kids. This means taking care of everything from our parents’ medical appointments to an aunt’s birthday celebration to everyday school runs.

Not surprisingly, the upshot of looking after everyone else first is that many women pay scant attention to their own needs and wellbeing. Social appointments get pushed back, hobbies get put on the backburner, niggling pains and chronic discomforts get brushed off.

But if there’s one thing that women should prioritise, it’s their health. Simply put: You can’t take good care of others if you’re in bad shape. And the most crucial act of self-care to start with is to get a proper health screening.

Dr Clara Ong, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at Gleneagles Hospital, said a health screening is essential as it helps in the early detection of particular conditions.

“This can lead to early treatment and better outcomes. That’s why it is important to undergo a health screening even if you feel perfectly well,” she said.

Dr Edwin Chng, medical director of Parkway Shenton, emphasised that all women should get screened regularly.

“Seek advice from your doctor to determine the type and extent of screening, as well as the age at which screening needs to be initiated. This is because women of different risk profiles should start health screening at different ages, and test for different diseases and conditions.

“As such, a doctor’s review and assessment are important to ensure a personalised health screening package that is relevant and useful to you,” he said.