How to keep cancer at bay: Everyday tips to help you reduce your risk

When it comes to health, nothing jolts us out of our complacency as much as a cancer scare. A lump in the breast, unusual vaginal discharge, even changes in our menstrual cycles (heavier- or lighter-than-usual bleeding?) can send the most rational mind into a tailspin.

The national statistics aren’t rosy either. Cancer cases among women are on the rise, according to the latest 2018 Singapore Cancer Registry Annual Report by the National Registry of Diseases Office (NRDO).

Between the two periods of 1968-1972 and 2014-2018, the incidence rate increased from 155.0 to 231.6 per 100,000 population.

One explanation for the increase is our longer life expectancy. As more individuals live past their 80s, when the age-specific incidence rate of cancer is at its highest, they add to the statistics, explained the NRDO.