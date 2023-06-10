Rising healthcare costs in Singapore: How women cope with paying more for doctor visits

Every few years, Sue-an Lim* gets a check with her gynaecologist and gets a Pap smear. This year, because of rising healthcare costs in Singapore, she opted to get her regular Pap smear done at the family general practitioner (GP) instead.

The cost was a third cheaper and although it didn’t come with any other scans, which her gynaecologist would normally perform, the 39-year-old felt it was cost effective, given the upward trend in the cost of living.

“The last time I did a check, it was during the height of the pandemic. As a personal choice, I continued to see my gynaecologist instead of going to the GP,” Lim said.

“Since then, it has become quite expensive to see a doctor. I used to pay S$120 or S$150 for a consultation and now it’s almost S$200. Plus, the lab tests, increased GST, these things add up. Since my GP does this as well, I decided it was more affordable there,” she added.