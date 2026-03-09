Her daughter’s health scare sparked a journey that led her to reinvent instant noodles

Instant noodles. Love or hate them, they are what many teens and time-pressed parents reach for when life gets busy or late-night cravings strike.

For mother of two Cynthea Lam, founder of homegrown wellness brand Super Farmers, that familiar habit got her thinking: Can convenience food be comforting yet nutritious?

A certified nutritionist in her 40s, Lam’s answer to that question is her version of instant noodles. Last year, she launched a range of vegan instant noodles and broth powders that are free of gluten and MSG that can be added to stir-fries or water to make a comforting bowl of broth.

The aim is to give people who want to eat better but crave their comfort food an alternative.

“For me, instant noodles were a no brainer,” Lam told CNA Women. “Because I really like them.”

A HEALTH SCARE FROM ARTIFICIAL COLOURING

Lam’s motivation to rework one of Singaporeans’ comfort foods wasn’t solely due to personal preference. Her journey towards better nutrition began after 2012, when her daughter developed severe pneumonia after an undetected allergy to artificial food colouring.

Lam, who was heavily pregnant with her second child at the time, recalls how her three-year-old developed a fever and started coughing up blood. She spent a month in hospital.