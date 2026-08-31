Why you should pay attention to your vaginal microbiome – and how to keep it healthy

You may have heard that a balanced and healthy microbiome is important for well-being, from regulating the immune system to protecting the body from germs.

“The microbiome is a complex and delicately balanced ecosystem composed primarily of bacteria, fungi and viruses,” explained Dr Rachel Lee, associate consultant, division of benign gynaecology, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, National University Hospital.

Different parts of the body have their own microbiomes, such as the gut, skin, mouth and genital tract.

While the gut and face microbiomes are well-known, women may not be as aware of the vaginal microbiome.

Dr Clara Ong, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Parkway MediCentre, said a healthy vaginal microbiome is “overwhelmingly dominated by lactobacillus species”, which are common probiotic bacteria.

Lactobacillus species are also prevalent in the gut, Dr Ong added.