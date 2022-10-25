Heart disease is deadlier in women: Everything you need to know about your heart health

You know all those cliches about a woman’s heart being impossible to know and how everyone is clueless about what goes on in there? Time to ditch them.

Because in truth, an ever-growing body of research and improving medical science has provided us with a clearer picture of the female heart – everything from its structure to the problems it’s prone to and what makes it tick.

We now know, for instance, that a man and a woman’s heart have different mass, cavity size and wall thickness. In addition, a female heart tends to pump out a higher percentage of blood with each heartbeat, has a higher resting pulse and different rhythmic patterns.

And we also know that women’s heart health is something we really ought to pay more attention to.

According to information on the SingHealth website, cardiovascular disease (heart disease and stroke) is the number one killer among Singapore women, with one in three dying of it – a figure higher than breast cancer.

Studies also show heart disease to be deadlier in women because it often goes undiagnosed or under-treated.

Dr Edgar Tay, a cardiologist from Asian Heart & Vascular Centre, said: “Early studies suggested that most structures in male and female hearts were similar. But we now know that the female heart is not just ‘a smaller version of the male heart’.”