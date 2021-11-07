In her 60s, she became a record-breaking mountain climber

Q: What was your life like before that?

A: Total turmoil. My husband, Charles, fell over dead at 55 in the Phoenix airport one month after I had divorced him and I became the executor of his estate. My father had just died and I was dealing with his estate, too. Alex had almost died while snowshoeing in 2004 when he was 19. So I started running, little by little, and wound up becoming a runner. There was nothing in life I was doing for me and running was for me. Climbing turned out to be the same, an escape, but it took courage.

Q: How did you overcome the challenges to climb?

A: Climbing is very physical and there’s so much to learn about the equipment, the physics, the angles – everything.

I was just a lumpy old middle age woman completely taken with jobs and chores. I was scared, too, and sometimes you need a little help to do something totally new and alien to you. But after a month or two I had had enough conversations with myself and so I said, okay, today, you’re not going home after work. You’re going to go straight to the climbing gym. And I did. It became a routine. Climbing was like a key opening this lifelong door. It was wonderful.

Q: How did you prepare for El Capitan?

A: I went to Yosemite to train three days a week for 18 weeks in a row. I would hike and climb. I’ve never been able to do pushups or pullups so I got one of those pullup bars you can put in a doorway and started working on it. Every time I walk by it, I do 10 pullups. I’m up to about 50 pullups a day now. They’re not pull-up-from-the-ground pullups, but nonetheless, for me, they’re extraordinary. Climbing Lurking Fear was still the hardest thing I’ve ever done by far but just being on El Cap is a mind-bender. Your life changes.

Q: How has climbing changed your life?

A: I learned how to suffer through all kinds of discomfort because what you get from it makes it worthwhile. It’s the same for anybody who wants to follow a path of bliss. There’s a lot of suffering. With climbing, you just have to deal. It’s not like you can say, ‘Oh, it’s raining, let’s go back to the car’ when you’re 2,500 feet up. It’s such a privilege to be up there. Climbers get to go to the most unimaginable, beautiful, inspiring places, and the only way to experience them is to put in the hard work.

Q: What would you tell people who are stuck or scared to make changes that might be good for them?

A: You first have to figure out why you think you can’t do something and ask yourself if that’s a valid point. Look, there’s somebody telling you every step of your life what to eat, what to wear, that you can’t sleep without this drug, and it’s all nonsense. You can decide for yourself what you think you’re capable of. It’s just so sad when people say, oh, I’m 50, I can’t … fill in the blank. Try it anyway! Who cares! You might be surprised.

By Tim Neville © 2021 The New York Times

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.