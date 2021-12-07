Buy your Christmas gifts and goodies from these women-owned home businesses

If you're looking for fuss-free, heartfelt gift ideas for your family and friends, we've got just the thing.

Her Rise Above, a volunteer initiative that mentors home-based women entrepreneurs struggling to juggle their business with caregiving responsibilities or health issues, recently launched its Christmas catalogue, which features 10 of these women.

Feeling fancy? Pick from six festive hampers (priced at S$41 to S$132 each), filled with goodies like strawberry chia jam, cranberry chutney and gingerbread men, as well as Christmas cards and even a batik stocking.