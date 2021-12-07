Logo
Women

Buy your Christmas gifts and goodies from these women-owned home businesses
Buy your Christmas gifts and goodies from these women-owned home businesses

This festive season, lend your support to a local volunteer initiative helping women who are juggling their home businesses with caregiving or health issues.

Shop gingerbread men, red velvet cookies, Christmas tree-shaped napkins and themed baubles via the Her Rise Above Christmas catalogue. (Photo: Her Rise Above)

Hidayah Salamat
07 Dec 2021 07:25AM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 07:25AM)
If you're looking for fuss-free, heartfelt gift ideas for your family and friends, we've got just the thing.

Her Rise Above, a volunteer initiative that mentors home-based women entrepreneurs struggling to juggle their business with caregiving responsibilities or health issues, recently launched its Christmas catalogue, which features 10 of these women.

Feeling fancy? Pick from six festive hampers (priced at S$41 to S$132 each), filled with goodies like strawberry chia jam, cranberry chutney and gingerbread men, as well as Christmas cards and even a batik stocking.

From left: A set of four gingerbread men for S$9 from 7Savours and The Christmas Stocking Hamper for S$78 created by various Her Rise Above businesses. (Photos: Her Rise Above)

Looking for treats to add to your own Christmas menu at home? You can buy these items individually, as well as cakes and pastries like almond rings, cinnamon rolls and lemon loaves. You can even buy a brownie decorating kit for some family fun.

You can score the batik stockings on their own as well (perfect gifts for your neighbours, we reckon), plus other fun stuff like Singapore-themed Christmas tree ornaments, Christmas tree-shaped napkins and even a poster personalised for your family or whoever you're giving it to. 

Jams by Mala's Kitchen, one of the businesses mentored as part of Her Rise Above. (Photo: Her Rise Above)

This holiday season, Her Rise Above is also collaborating with Project Hills, a ground-up initiative that provides assistance to low-income communities in Singapore, including distributing warm meals to families in need.

For S$25 to S$37.50, you can have five sets of vegetarian bee hoon, ayam masak merah and tomato rice, curry chicken and roti jala, or turmeric chicken delivered to beneficiary families. 

All food items are made in halal home kitchens. 

Check out the catalogue or visit the online shop.

CNA Women is a new section on CNA Lifestyle that seeks to inform, empower and inspire the modern woman. If you have women-related news, issues and ideas to share with us, email CNAWomen [at] mediacorp.com.sg.

Source: CNA/hs

