HFpEF: The deadly heart condition affecting mostly women that had no cure – until now

AN INCURABLE DISEASE

HFpEF, also referred to as diastolic failure, is a lesser known heart condition that up until last year, had no known cure.

Diagnosing HFpEF is challenging because its symptoms are non-specific, according to a 2016 paper published by the US National Center for Biotechnology Information. However, individuals suffering from HFpEF “almost always” have difficulty breathing on exertion and impaired tolerance for exercise, the paper said.

Most people are familiar with HFpEF’s counterpart, heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), said Associate Professor David Sim, deputy head and senior consultant at the National Heart Centre Singapore’s Department of Cardiology.

“HFrEF is what the general public will know – this is essentially when your heart is weak. You think of the heart as a mechanical pump – it’s pumping blood to the rest of the body. In typical situations where a younger patient suffers a heart attack … (it is because) of weakness of the heart muscle, due to drugs or genetic components.

“In this situation, it’s easy to understand because when there is reduced pumping, the heart cannot function and as a result, they get heart failure. But with HFpEF, the heart is pumping really well,” Assoc Prof Sim explained.

“What happens in patients like Grace is, as we age, the heart starts to become stiff. Every time the heart pumps, it needs to relax – this is when the heart will fill up (with blood) again, that it then pumps to the rest of the body.

“In HFpEF, the issue is the heart’s inability to relax and fill up with blood effectively. If it cannot fill it up properly, how can we expect it to empty properly, to distribute the blood to the rest of the body?” added Assoc Prof Sim, who is also director of the National Heart Centre’s Heart Failure Programme.