This nurse has cared for more than 100 dying patients – what they taught her about having a ‘happy death’

At 40, Mariam Jumaat has confronted death more times than most do in a lifetime.

A home nurse for end-of-life patients, she has walked the final mile alongside more than 100 patients with incurable conditions such as end-stage dementia, stroke, heart disease and cancer. She visits them at home, eases their symptoms, and stands beside them at death’s door.

It’s an intense and sombre job. Yet, when asked what dying looks like, her first memory of it isn’t one of despair.

Mariam fondly recalls a “whiskey uncle” who had terminal cancer. He was her first patient in this role and also the first she lost.

She remembers that first home visit to his three-room flat where three to four generations of his family had gathered – babies, teenagers, adults and seniors. Everyone was praying. What struck Mariam in that moment was the love and warmth within the family.

The patient could not eat, had little urine output, was breathless and in pain – clinical signs that the end was near. “When my mentor told them that the clinical signs were not looking good, the whole family cried, even the big and strong men with tattoos,” she recalled.

The family asked Mariam what more they could do. Mariam knew that there was not much more, so she asked about the patient’s favourite food. He liked whiskey. “Give it to him,” she said.