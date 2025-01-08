This Singapore femtech start-up created a home saliva test for women to track hormone changes in perimenopause

Perimenopause is not a disease, which means it’s hard to get a ‘diagnosis’. Most women only get confirmation that they have reached menopause once they hit the 12-month mark without a period – so it’s difficult for women to know if the symptoms they’re experiencing are related to perimenopause or some other health condition.

Plus, the fact that the perimenopause phase could last up to 10 years means there’s a lot of uncertainty and guesswork involved.

What if you could get a better idea of your hormonal fluctuations during perimenopause with a simple test you can do at home, and then get advice from medical experts to manage your symptoms?

This is what Singapore-based start-up Prelude Health is aiming to do, with its rapid at-home saliva test, Hormony. The test allows women to track their patterns by measuring, monitoring and managing the fluctuation of cortisol, a hormone.

Combined with an AI-driven app, it gives women real-time insights based on their cortisol level and health history. They can choose to give their healthcare providers access to their profile to help with managing symptoms. It also links them with a community of women for support.

Mayra Hurtado, CEO and co-founder of Hormony (Prelude Health), came up with the idea three years ago when she started noticing health issues and couldn’t pinpoint what was causing them.

The Mexican citizen, who is based in Singapore, gained 10kg and had trouble sleeping. She started having migraines and even did an MRI scan to see if there was something wrong with her neck.