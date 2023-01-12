I write horror stories and poems for a living because I used to live in a haunted house

Tortured Willows resonated so greatly with readers that it not only won me my third Bram Stoker Award, but Ron Charles wrote to me with a request to reprint my poem Pontianak in The Washington Post.

I felt much pride seeing Pontianak’s story in the Post, our Southeast Asian feminist icon, reclaimed, especially since it was published on my 50th birthday. Apart from my children’s gifts of art, it was the best present a poet could receive.

After five decades of living, I still ponder what horror means to me.

I believe horror holds up a mirror and forces us to look at ourselves and what we fear. It forces us to face our mortality – the inevitability of our deaths and the deaths of those we love.

Horror makes us face our humanity and our morality – of who we are and what we would do in horrific situations. Do we run back to save others amid an onslaught of raging monsters or do we flee and save ourselves? In that mirror, we ask, is this who we are and who we want to be?

In many horror stories, there is a single survivor called the Final Girl who makes it back to safety. If we examine the stories closely, we will often find those who helped her along the way.

That is how I believe we survive, through cooperation, not competition.

Horror has been a salve to me, and a barometer. It has shown me the boundaries of which I can and will endure, and the capacity I have for compassion and common humanity.



Now, I look in the mirror and I see me.

Christina Sng is a poet-writer-artist and the first Singaporean to win three Bram Stoker Awards for her poetry anthologies: A Collection of Nightmares, A Collection of Dreamscapes, and Tortured Willows: Bent. Bowed. Unbroken.