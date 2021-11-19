How to put a capsule wardrobe together: Dressing to impress with fewer outfits

Berg added that the pandemic has resulted in us “lacking many occasions” which we used to dress up for, such as weddings and concerts.

“All of that has an impact on how we dress, what we shop for, and how we shop for it.”

Perhaps this is the reason why people are turning to pieces that are practical and comfortable, pieces not to wear and carry just once but again and again, and accessories that they will turn to regularly, said Jaime Lee, the creative director and co-founder of The Paper Bunny.

The brand’s latest "wear" category includes comfort wear and accessories such as muscle tees, resort-style shirts and bottoms, caps, bucket hats and statement earrings.

BEING MORE CONSCIOUS ABOUT WHAT YOU BUY

The pandemic has motivated us to make clearer choices about what we buy, from clothes to beauty products and food – and to consciously look for brands that champion sustainability.

Where our wardrobes are concerned, people are questioning if they truly need that many clothes, said Raena Lim, the chief operating officer and co-founder of Style Theory, a designer clothes and bag rental service in Singapore.

Perhaps that is also due to findings that an estimated 73 per cent of consumers around the world are willing to change their consumption habits to reduce environmental impact, according to a 2019 Nielsen report.