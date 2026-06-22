A mother’s awkward first period talk with her daughter: What she learnt from fumbling through it

I was 12 years old when I got my first period – in school. Although I had a vague idea of what it was, nothing prepared me for it. I did not know what to do and was embarrassed by my stained skirt.

When I became a mother, I imagined the “period talk” as one calm, reassuring conversation where I would have all the right words. But motherhood has a way of humbling you, no matter how many parenting books you read or experts you interview.

That moment arrived at the supermarket, when one of my daughters – around six or seven years old then – asked why I was buying “diapers”. I was picking up sanitary pads.

I took that as a sign the conversation did not need to happen in a single scripted moment. So, I said, nonchalantly, that girls bleed every month when they grow up and need pads. In hindsight, this was probably not an ideal first introduction to menstruation. Certainly not in the middle of a supermarket aisle.

“What? Every month?! Why?!” she exclaimed, horrified. I awkwardly explained in simple terms how menstruation occurs. After fumbling over the correct anatomical terms (the gold-standard approach experts recommend), I eventually shushed her increasingly animated questions.

It was not the calm “period talk” I had envisioned. But that moment also taught me that it was less about explaining everything perfectly and more about getting over my own discomfort.