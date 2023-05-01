Women and menopause: A guide to preparing for the day your periods stop forever

As women, we know that the end of our reproductive years will eventually arrive. A quick Google search about menopause will bring up almost everything you need to know, from the symptoms to what to do about them.

But even with all the information and resources available, how many are actually preparing – or prepared – for menopause?

Then again, do you even need to prepare for menopause?

Doctors say you should. And the earlier, the better.

“Singapore women have increasingly longer lifespans – women are going to live more than a third of their lives after menopause,” said Dr Nau’shil Kaur Randhawa, an obstetrician and gynaecologist from the National University Hospital (NUH).

PERIMENOPAUSE VS MENOPAUSE: WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE?

“Menopause is the date of your last menses and the diagnosis is a retrospective one based on one year in the absence of menses,” said Dr Vivian Lim, an endocrinologist at Gleneagles Hospital.

This means that a woman who has reached menopause would not have had her period for an entire year.

“The perimenopause and menopause periods serve as a window in which lifestyle and other factors affecting the health of the woman can be adjusted to optimise healthful lifespan as she transits from midlife to the later years,” said Dr Randhawa.