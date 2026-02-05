How women can work better with their financial adviser – and red flags to look out for

The world of finance can be intimidating but being financially literate helps you understand how money works and how it can be used to future-proof your life. That’s where having a financial adviser can come in useful.

“The financial adviser’s most vital role is to cut through all the fuss and provide a clear and concise perspective,” said Lisa Eng, a senior consultant with Financial Alliance, an independent financial advisory company.

Think of your financial adviser as “your strategic partner in navigating life’s financial decisions”, said Valerie Kok, a partner with St James’s Place, a wealth management company.

The two experts added that everyone, from working women to stay-at-home mothers can benefit from having one.

According to Kok, an adviser can help you define your financial security, structure your wealth around your goals, and recommend solutions and plans to see you through different life stages.

“The best advisers can also act as behavioural coaches, helping clients stay calm during volatile markets and make decisions aligned with their long-term objectives rather than emotions,” she added.