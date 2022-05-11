Everyone thinks it’s a ‘woman’s problem’: 12 misconceptions about HPV and cervical cancer

When CNA Women interviewed cervical cancer survivor and advocate Summer Ng in January, she brought up some general misconceptions people have about human papillomavirus (HPV) and cervical cancer.

It’s especially so in Asian countries, she said, where people think that cervical cancer, or cancer of the cervix, is a “woman’s problem”.

“My mum doesn’t know what cervical cancer and HPV are,” she had told CNA Women then, adding that if one Googled the topic, they would learn that HPV is transmitted through sexual intercourse.

“Some people just focus on the word 'intercourse' and think that it’s related to promiscuity or those who’ve had a few sexual partners,” she said.