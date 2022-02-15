Women from low income families can now get free HPV vaccination

The programme is a joint partnership between Singapore Cancer Society (SCS) and Temasek Foundation and will “target women who had missed out on the HPV vaccination,” the two organisations said in a joint press release on Thursday (Feb 10) to mark the launch of the HPV immunisation programme.

Temasek Foundation has committed up to S$2 million to fund the co-payment required, with the programme expected to benefit more than 20,000 women who have a household monthly income per person of S$2,000 and below. It will run from now until Oct 30 this year.